During the past month of December, members of many nonprofit groups in Fontana helped make the holidays brighter by volunteering their time to serve others.
In fact, these local residents have consistently made valuable contributions throughout each year, doing much good in the local community on a regular basis.
That's why, during the New Year of 2020, the Fontana Herald News wants to recognize these people for their positive efforts.
Members of nonprofit organizations -- including faith-based groups, community clubs, and school groups, as well as private individuals -- are invited to send us information about all the important work they do to make Fontana a better place.
Every week in the Editorials/Opinion section of the Herald News, the newspaper would like to shine the light on different organizations under the heading of "We Like Fontana."
Please provide the following:
• Name of the group (or private individual)
• Purpose and activities of the group
• Meeting dates/times/location
• A phone number, email address, or website (if applicable)
• A group photo of members
The Herald News is very proud of all the volunteers who are continuing to impact their community with their time and talents. Send the information to ringold@fontanaheraldnews.com or call (909) 822-2231.
