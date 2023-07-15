The summer season is here, and local residents are expected to experience hotter-than-average temperatures throughout the coming months.
“The summer heat can pose significant health risks, and it is crucial for individuals to be aware of these risks and take necessary precautions. Heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can be life-threatening, especially for vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Michael Sequeira, the San Bernardino County health officer. “By staying cool, staying hydrated, and staying informed, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the dangers of extreme heat. Summer heat awareness is not just about comfort; it is a matter of public health and safety.”
Residents are encouraged to learn the warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illness and are advised to take the necessary precautions to prevent serious health effects such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke by following the tips below:
----- STAY COOL
• Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
• Find an air-conditioned cooling center open to the public by dialing the United Way’s toll-free resource telephone line at 2-1-1, or by visiting San Bernardino County Cool Places to Go 2023. Seniors can also take advantage of the Senior Information and Assistance Hotline at 1-800-510-2020. In Fontana, when temperatures reach 100 degrees, cooling centers are open from noon to 6 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, Don Day Center, Cypress Center, Heritage Center, and Fontana Community Senior Center.
• Do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device.
• Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day and avoid direct sunlight.
• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
• Take cool showers or baths to lower body temperature.
• Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.
• Never leave infants or children in a parked car, even if the windows are open.
----- STAY HYDRATED
• Drink water more than usual and don’t wait until thirst sets in to drink.
• Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working.
• Avoid liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
• Make sure family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.
----- STAY INFORMED
The state has launched a new online resource to help Californians stay safer from extreme heat, HeatReadyCA.com. The website offers tips and resources for Californians, including people most vulnerable to heat-related health concerns, such as older adults, people with disabilities and chronic conditions, pregnant people, young children, urban residents, and those without easy access to air conditioning or natural shade, among others.
----- FOR PETS
Pets are vulnerable to high temperatures too but are unable to vocalize their distress. Some signs of heat distress in pets can include heavy panting, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive thirst and vomiting. Help prevent a heat emergency by taking these steps:
• Leave pets extra water.
• Bring pets inside during periods of extreme heat.
• Ensure pets have plenty of shade if kept outside. Remember, the shade pets have in the morning will either change or diminish as the sun moves throughout the day and may not protect them.
• Don’t force animals to exercise when it is hot and humid. Exercise pets early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are cooler.
• Do not let pets stand on sidewalks or hot asphalt to avoid burning their paws.
• Never leave pets in a parked vehicle. Even in the shade with windows cracked, temperatures can reach more than 120 degrees inside. The vehicle is quickly turned into a furnace and can kill any animal.
Residents can visit HeatReadyCA.com for more tips and resources.
