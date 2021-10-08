A high school teacher in Fontana has been arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Two students from Jurupa Hills High School reported they both were allegedly inappropriately touched by their teacher, police said. The incidents occurred while both students were inside his classroom, police said.
The teacher also allegedly made sexually harassing statements to the victims during the incident.
During the P.D.’s investigation, the teacher’s electronic devices were seized and forensically reviewed. The teacher was allegedly found to be in possession of child sexual abuse material.
The teacher was identified as Albert Martin, and he was placed on administrative leave with the Fontana Unified School District. He has been an employee of the district for 17 years and has worked at multiple school sites during that time.
The Fontana Police Department located Martin in the city of Rancho Cucamonga and arrested him without incident. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center on numerous felony charges.
The FUSD has been cooperative with investigators throughout the investigation, police said.
Investigators believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective V. Gutierrez at (909) 854-8170 or Vgutierrez@fontana.org.
