The percentage of Fontana residents who identify as Hispanic or Latino continues to grow, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Of the 208,393 residents living within the city limits, 69.6 percent are Hispanic or Latino, the Census Bureau said in recently announced statistics for the year 2020.
Hispanics have comprised the majority of people in Fontana for many years, and the percentage has steadily increased.
The new Census revealed that the percentage of white people in Fontana is 12.9 percent. African-Americans make up 8.8 percent, Asians 6.6 percent, and those who identify as two or more races 5 percent.
The student population in the Fontana Unified School District is about 87 percent Hispanic. The FUSD boundaries include the vast majority of City of Fontana residents as well as persons living in the unincorporated San Bernardino County areas of Fontana.
The influence of Hispanics can be seen on the Fontana School Board, which includes members Mary Sandoval, Adam Perez, Jennifer Quezada, Joe Armendarez, and Marcelino “Mars” Serna. The student board member for 2021-22 is Miranda Ordonez, who attends Fontana High School.
The FUSD has one school named after a Hispanic person, civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.
Two Hispanics, Peter Garcia and Jesse Sandoval, are members of the Fontana City Council. The other members are Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Phillip Cochran, and John Roberts.
Fontana’s population is relatively young. The Census said that residents under the age of 18 comprise 28.6 percent of the population, and children under age 5 are 6.8 percent. In contrast, persons 65 years and over are 7.8 percent of the total.
