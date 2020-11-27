The holiday season is arriving, and despite the health crisis, City of Fontana employees are excited to share some memorable moments with local residents and their families.
"2020 has been an ever-changing year, but we are determined to brighten everyone’s spirits with some free holiday fun for all to enjoy," the city said in a news release announcing several upcoming events.
----- A VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at live.fontana.org. From the comfort of their warm home, residents can watch the lighting of the large tree in front of Fontana City Hall. The celebration will include holiday greetings from City Council members and the grand countdown.
----- A DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT will be held on Friday, Dec. 4 at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue. The holiday film "The Polar Express" will be shown. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas and join in on the magic of Christmas. Space is limited, so interested persons must be sure to pre-register at FontanaCA.PerfectMind.com. beginning on Monday, Nov. 30. One registration is needed per vehicle.
----- A DRIVE THRU HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. in front of the Lewis Library and Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue. This one-of-a-kind event will feature roving entertainment, light displays, festive entries and more. Participants must pre-register for one of the four one-hour time slots beginning Monday, Nov. 30 at FontanaCa.PerfectMind.com. One registration per vehicle; no walk throughs will be allowed.
----- SANTA CLAUS will be coming to Fontana to spread some holiday cheer on Friday, Dec. 18. He will be making his way through various neighborhoods in the city on a fire engine starting at 5 p.m. A map of designated areas will be posted on social media the week prior to the event so that residents can wave from their driveways. No parking will be permitted anywhere along the designated route.
----- THE CITY'S Above the Limits Special Needs Program is bringing some holiday cheer to members this December. Virtual gatherings include an Ugly Christmas Sweater Decorating Contest and Story Time with Santa. All ages are welcome. To register, email Above the Limits at abovethelimits@fontana.org. Participation requires access to the Internet and a Google account. For more information, call (909) 854-5110.
----- FOR SENIOR community members, the Fontana Community Senior Center (FCSC) will be helping them feel at home this holiday season with a festive drive through experience on Friday, Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the west parking lot at 16710 Ceres Avenue. This event will feature take-home crafts, recipes, music and games from the safety of the participants' own vehicles. Families accompanied by a senior 55+ are welcomed; masks are required. For details, call FCSC at (909) 854-5151.
----- ART LOVERS also have an array of holiday crafts and art projects for youngsters. The Fontana Arts program will have a Santa’s Workshop Little Tykes Virtual Paint Night on Dec. 3, a Polar Express Kid’s Art Paint Night on Dec. 11, and a Make and Create Holiday Ornament Session on Dec. 17. Persons who want to join in on these virtual art classes must pre-register at Arts.Fontana.org.
----- ALL OF THESE EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES are free to enjoy, but some require pre-registration. For full event details, visit Recreation.Fontana.org or call the Special Events Division at (909) 349-6946.
