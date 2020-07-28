A single-story home in Fontana was damaged due to a fire on July 28, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a report of fire and smoke coming from a house in the 17300 block of Upland Avenue, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
The blaze was extinguished in the afternoon, and crews transitioned to an overhaul and salvage operation, the Fire Department said.
No injuries were reported.
An investigator was on scene for cause and origin determination.
