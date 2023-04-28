The number of homeless persons in the city jumped 54 percent this past year, according to results of San Bernardino County’s 2023 Homeless Point in Time Count (PITC) conducted on Jan. 26.
Fontana had 240 unsheltered persons this year, an increase of 84 from the 2022 total of 156, the report said.
Fontana, the second largest city in the county, was the city with the fourth highest total of homeless individuals, the report said. San Bernardino had the most with 1,502, while Victorville had 607 and Redlands had 324. Ontario was fifth with 187.
Overall, the county had 4,195 homeless persons this year, a 26 percent increase from last year.
----- MAYOR Acquanetta Warren has said repeatedly that dealing with the homelessness crisis in Fontana is a top priority for her and the City Council.
The city is building a Homelessness Prevention, Resource and Care Center, which received $4 million in federal funding last year.
“Fontana has taken a unique approach to solving homelessness. Rather than using a one size fits all approach, we are going to address homelessness on an individual level, providing support and services based on the person or the family,” Warren said in March.
----- HERE are some statistics about the homeless adults in Fontana, according to the PITC (volunteers conducting the count were able to administer 174 surveys):
• The 35-44 age group had the most homeless people with 52. There were 38 homeless people in both the 25-34 and the 45-54 age categories.
• People with a chronic health condition that is life-threatening (such as heart or lung disease) — 29 individuals (16.7 percent of the total).
• Chronically homeless — 64 individuals (36.8 percent)
• Developmental disabilities — 18 (10.3 percent)
• Hispanic/Latino — 88 (50.6 percent)
• Foster care (ever been) — 28 (16.1 percent)
• Gender: Male — 132 (75.9 percent); Female — 41 (23.6 percent)
• Homeless for the first time during the past 12 months — 77 (44.3 percent)
• Incarcerated during the last 12 months — 53 (30.5 percent)
• Mental health disability or disorder that seriously limits the ability to live independently — 37 (21.3 percent)
• Physical disability that seriously limits the ability to live independently — 41 (23.6 percent)
• Substance use problem that seriously limits the ability to live independently — 18 (10.3 percent)
• Veteran status — 16 (9.2 percent)
• Victims of domestic violence (experiencing homelessness due to fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking) — 26 (14.9 percent.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.