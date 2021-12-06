A homemade explosive device was found on a roadway in Fontana and was safely removed on Dec. 6, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 11:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Knox Avenue and the Route 210 Freeway regarding a suspicious device, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. Officers temporarily shut down Knox between Sierra Lakes Parkway and South Highland Avenue.
The San Bernardino County Bomb Squad arrived and located the homemade explosive device. A short time later, the Bomb Squad disabled the device and rendered it safe.
“It is unknown how the device got there, and there is no suspect information,” Romero said.
The Bomb Squad is handling the investigation.
