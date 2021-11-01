A homicide investigation is being conducted at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 1.
On Oct. 6 at about 3:25 p.m., deputies at West Valley Detention Center were notified of a disturbance in a cell.
Responding deputies found Jorge Antonio Diaz-Millan, a 25-year-old San Bernardino resident, on the floor of the cell in medical distress. Deputies and medical personnel initiated life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
Diaz-Millan was transported to a local hospital and remained in the hospital's care. On Oct. 16, he was pronounced deceased.
The victim had been housed in a two-person cell with the suspect, Ceasar Adrian Wilkinson, a 31-year-old San Bernardino resident, at the time of the disturbance.
Detectives with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded and are conducting the investigation. Wilkinson was interviewed by detectives and on Oct. 26 was booked on a homicide charge.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Justin Carty, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
This was one in a series of fatal events that have been reported by the Sheriff's Department in the past several weeks. Four other inmates, including a Fontana resident, have died since the start of September after being in custody at West Valley Detention Center. All of those other deaths have taken place due to medical emergencies unrelated to homicides, the Sheriff's Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.