Alexis Solis is a senior at Jurupa Hills High School.
"He is a hard working, kind and helpful young man," his family said. "He has been involved in Key Club and National Honor Society at his school and has done park cleanups and volunteered in his community. He also plays the piano and guitar during his free time."
Solis has been accepted to attend Cal State University San Bernardino this fall.
"Our family is extremely proud of him and his accomplishments and hope to be able to celebrate him soon," his family said.
