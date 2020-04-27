Honoring our high school seniors: Amaya Humphrey, Alexia Ramirez, Valeria Guerrero, and Vivian Santibanez Apr 27, 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Amaya Humphrey, Alexia Ramirez, Valeria Guerrero, and Vivian Santibanez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amaya Humphrey, Alexia Ramirez, Valeria Guerrero, and Vivian Santibanez are seniors at Summit High School.They have all been accepted to multiple colleges.Their family members are proud of all of them. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Herald News Twitter Follow us on Facebook fontanaheraldnews Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesS.B. County officials are investigating complaints regarding non-essential businesses which are staying openDunkin' opens new store in FontanaWill gigantic music festivals take place in Fontana in August?Man is shot to death in San Bernardino on April 24Woman and three juveniles are arrested in connection with armed robbery in Rancho CucamongaTwo suspects are arrested after allegedly stealing items from Fontana store on April 24UPDATE: FUSD teacher and her family members win $40,000 on 'Family Feud' game showAll Stater Bros. locations will extend their operating hours until 11 p.m.One person dies, another person is severely injured in street racing crash; suspect is arrestedSocial distancing works; San Bernardino County has not seen an extreme surge in coronavirus cases Images Videos CommentedS.B. County officials are investigating complaints regarding non-essential businesses which are staying open (8)UPDATE: San Bernardino County clarifies its order regarding face covering outside the home and electronic-only religious services (2)Superior Grocers store in Fontana has re-opened after temporarily closing (2)How strongly should county's order to wear face coverings be enforced? (2)Many non-essential businesses in Fontana are not complying with state order (2)Rep. Torres claims Trump is trying to ease social distancing guidelines without proper test data (2)Road work begins on Interstate 15 in Fontana and Rialto areas (1)Motorcyclist is killed in traffic collision in eastern Fontana on April 21; man is identified (1)Boy's bicycle is stolen, but Fontana officers give him a new one (1)City of Fontana seeks federal grant to improve roads and increase student safety near Etiwanda High School (1) Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Today's e-Edition Fontana Herald News Fontana Herald News Homes Build your dream home Acre lots-no CFD/HOA cherryvalleyestates.com 951-769-7300 Updated Apr 22, 2020 Yucaipa: ROOM on 2nd St, house priv., female pref, $500./mo. $500 Apr 24, 2020 Jobs Wanted: Person to tutor on how to use cell phone Updated Apr 22, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.