Honoring our high school seniors: Amaya Humphrey May 28, 2020 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Amaya Humphrey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amaya Humphrey is a senior at Summit High School.She will attend Cal State San Bernardino to earn a degree in sociology. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll What has been the most difficult adjustment during the coronavirus pandemic for you? You voted: Being stuck at home Not seeing friends and family Having to wear masks Not working -- finances No church Shopping difficulties Other Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOntario Mills Mall has reopenedLow-income families with children in Fontana can receive extra money for food and groceriesFontana detectives seek public's help in identifying suspect who stole $17,000UPDATE: One man is shot to death and another man is injured in Fontana on May 24; suspect is arrestedSuspect is arrested in Fontana after he allegedly had stimulus checks and credit cards that did not belong to himVisitors flock to Lytle Creek to enjoy outdoor fun during holiday weekendMan is shot to death in San Bernardino on May 23Fontana officers catch suspected car thief, but then get swarmed by bees after car hits treeFire damages residence and outbuildings in Fontana on May 25Authorities rescue 17-year-old human trafficking victim in San Bernardino Images Videos CommentedKaiser Permanente workers in Fontana see spectacular flyover by Air Force Thunderbirds (3)Newsom announces plan to address huge state budget deficit (2)Members of Kaiser's team will be playing baseball in college (1)Honoring our high school seniors: Monica Malone (1)Man and woman arrested during human trafficking operation in San Bernardino (1)UPDATE: One man is shot to death and another man is injured in Fontana on May 24; suspect is arrested (1)Southern California faces 'severe and long-lasting' economic impacts from pandemic, study says (1)Person is injured in vehicle collision in Fontana on May 19 (1)Honoring our high school seniors: Jessica Cedillo (1)Fire Department extinguishes car fire in Fontana on May 16 (1) Today's e-Edition Fontana Herald News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Herald News Twitter Follow us on Facebook fontanaheraldnews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.