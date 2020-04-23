Amber Ilene Tapia, a senior at Fontana High School, was looking forward to graduating. She was enjoying being part of the Folkorico group at Fohi. She had her "gramma" make her a dress during the quarantine.
"Amber, we are so proud of you and of the person you have become. Continue with your dreams. You can accomplish anything you want in life, you just have to work hard and don’t let anything stop you. Go Steelers! Class of 2020 FOHI," said her family members.
