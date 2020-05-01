Anahi Tinajero is a senior at Fontana High School.
She will be attending Chaffey College, were she plans to study nursing.
"We are so proud of Anahi and her accomplishment of graduating. It sometimes seemed like a far fetched dream, but thanks to her diligence, it has become a reality. Congratulations, we are so proud of you," said her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.