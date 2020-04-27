Anais Hammock, a senior at Etiwanda High School, has always had a deep love for all animals.
She wants to go to Cal Poly and UC Davis for veterinarian school. She would like to specialize in sports medicine for horses.
She rides horses (hunt and jump), and it would be a dream for her to work with horses.
Hammock was a Teen Miss Fontana contestant in 2017. She received recognition for most participation. She also played hockey for the city league for five years.
