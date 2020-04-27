Angela Guerrero is a senior at Jurupa Hills High School.
She was a four-year varsity softball player and a two-year team captain. She had an overall GPA of 3.5, ending her senior year with a 3.8 GPA for the year.
Guerrero will continue playing softball at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, furthering her education with a major in criminal justice and a minor in photography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.