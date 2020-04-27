Brandon A. LaCaze is a senior at Summit High School.
"He was an excellent student who was dedicated to finishing his academics and doing the extra classes to be able to graduate," his family said.
He was a member of the Summit Madrigal Choir, which qualified to perform at the California Music Educators Association (C.M.E.A.) State Honor Festival. However, due to the coronavirus, the event was cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.