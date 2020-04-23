Briana Vasquez is a senior at Jurupa Hills High School. She has completed many IB courses through her high school years and successfully passed the State of California C.N.A. exam through a course offered at Fontana High School Patient Care Pathway. After graduation, Vasquez plans to attend Cal State San Bernardino and work toward entering the Nursing Program.
"Briana, you are an amazing, beautiful, intelligent and caring young lady! We are so proud of you and all of your accomplishments and looking forward to see what the future holds for you! Just know we are always here for you," said her family members.
