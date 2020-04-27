Celeste "Celly" Paniagua attends Jurupa Hills High School, and this year she achieved straight A's and received a gold medal for academics. She was set to get her AVID sash/medal in a ceremony at Cal State San Bernardino, but the event was cancelled.
"With Jesus in her heart and a softball on her hand, she was unstoppable," said her family members. "If she wasn't at church she was on the field. She has played since she was 3 and loves the game. She took charge of every team she was on and is a natural born leader. You can ask anyone who coached her."
She had been very excited to play her senior year of softball before it was cut short by the pandemic.
"Her sophomore year, she broke her leg in two different spots in a softball collision and it just broke her at the time. She told me that she would be back and that nothing was going to hold her down. She is such a strong, determined young lady, that I can say just amazes me! Just breaks my heart, she's missing all these things that she has worked so hard for," her family said.
Paniagua will be attending Fullerton College and majoring in kinesiology.
