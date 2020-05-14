Claudia Villegas Rios is a senior at Fontana A.B. Miller High School.
She earned the CSUSB President's Academic Excellence Scholars (PAES) award, which recognizes students from San Bernardino County who graduate in the top 1 percent of their high school class. PAES award recipients receive funding to cover any tuition or fees not covered by state or federal financial aid, a supplemental award to cover first-year housing costs, and automatic admission to the University Honors Program.
