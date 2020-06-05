D’Adrian Aguiñaga is a senior at Kaiser High School.
Aguiñaga, who edits videos as a hobby, vlogged all of his activities during senior year and produced a "Don't Drink and Drive" prom PSA for his TV production class. Although his senior activities were cut short, his vision stayed positive.
He will attend Cal State Fullerton and study computer science.
