David Aguilar, the valedictorian at Kaiser High School for 2021, has earned many awards for academics and extra curricular activities throughout his years in the Fontana Unified School District.
He achieved perfect attendance from first grade all the way to his senior year.
When he was in fourth grade at Canyon Crest Elementary School, he won first place in the contest to express admiration for veterans on Nov. 11, 2012 in Fontana. He also took first place in the school's Science Fair that year.
Then at Southridge Middle School, he received awards for his 4.0 grade point average and also was named Student of the Month. He was the section leader in Advanced Band in 2016-2017.
During his four years at Kaiser, he got all of the academic excellence awards and Gold Renaissance Awards and graduated with a 4.69 GPA.
Aguilar played trombone in the Kaiser Catamount Pride Band and Color Guard, and he was in the Tournament of Roses Parade two times -- in 2019 with the Kaiser Band students and in 2020 with the Tournament of Roses Honor Band at Pasadena City College. He was in the San Bernardino County Basin Honor Band in 2018 and 2020 and the John Phillip Sousa Honor Band at Riverside City College in 2018 and 2019. Ever since sixth grade, he was part of the FUSD Honor Band.
As a member of the Kaiser Academic Decathlon team, Aguilar won a trophy for being the top overall scorer of his team in 2019, and in 2020 he earned a bronze medal in Social Science. In 2021, online competitions were held, and he earned one silver medal in Economics and one bronze medal in Social Science as well as the trophy for being the top overall scorer of this team. Plus, he had a silver medal in Social Studies in the Academic Decathlon state competition.
The College Board awarded him for excellence in academic achievement and the outstanding performance on the PSAT. He was a senior representative in the California Scholarship Federation and member of the National Honor Society. He was a finalist for the 2021 Gates Millennium Scholarship. He got the U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Academic Excellence Award and a special trophy for Tower of Achievement in social studies for the Class of 2021.
Aguilar received a full ride scholarship from QuestBridge to attend an elite university, and he chose to go to Northwestern University, where he plans to study political science and math and become a politician, serving as a voice for the unheard and uplifting his community.
