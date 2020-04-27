Desteney Soto, a senior at Fontana A.B. Miller High School, is sad about missing out on her 2020 prom; she had been nominated for prom queen.
She is also missing out on her senior year of softball, which would have been her fourth year on the team. She also played one year of soccer and four years of volleyball.
"I won’t be able to make the memories I would’ve had at my banquets for my Health Academy class and softball," she said.
She won't be able to go to Awards Night. She has earned several academic honors and has held a 3.6 GPA all throughout high school.
Soto said that putting on her prom dress made her feel better.
"To all my fellow seniors I’m sorry," she said. "If you’ve been bummed or sad, I hope this gives you motivation to know we can get through this and it will get better. Put on that dress, we can make our own new memories. As hard as all this is, we will come out stronger."
She has been accepted and hopes to attend Cal State University San Bernardino.
