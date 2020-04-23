Eric McCraney III is a student-athlete at Summit High School who has worked hard and performed well at all levels and positions on and off the field. "He is and always will be a true leader," his family said.
He was also named All-League for defense in the Sunkist League for football.
"Eric (AKA Lil Eric) has been a true blessing to his family and this world since the first day he entered it 17 years ago," his family said. "He is a powerful young man with a bright and promising future."
McCraney was accepted into the Business Program at California State University, Sacramento, where he will be attending in the fall.
