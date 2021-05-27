Itzel Gil, a graduating senior at Summit High School, has enjoyed much success in academics as well as extra-curricular activities, despite the challenges and limitations caused by the pandemic.
She achieved a 4.0 grade point average and is receiving the state of California and FUSD Seal of Biliteracy.
She also played tennis for four years at Summit and ended up as the team's No. 1 player and team captain.
She is a very good role model for her sisters and an excellent daughter, said her mother, Judith Gil.
She was accepted at many universities and is deciding to attend UC Irvine.
