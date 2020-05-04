Jasmine Vazquez is a senior at Fontana A.B. Miller High School. Her parents Rocio and Rudy want to congratulate her for all of her achievements and they know that she will achieve many more.
"Jasmine is a dedicated, kind, sweet and hardworking student," they said.
She has been accepted to every college that she has applied to. She has just committed to California State University, San Bernardino, where she will be majoring in Business Administration with a focus on Entrepreneurship.
She has been a part of the AVID program since her freshman year and she has been part of the softball team as well. On top of this, she was in a dual-enrolled program where she was taking college classes on top of her regular classes.
She also volunteered in many community events such as the Walk for Alzheimer's, Light the Night Walk to end leukemia and lymphoma cancer, the IE Taco Festival, and many more.
"We want to thank all of the teachers and staff from A.B Miller High School for all of their hard work throughout the year and they have done a great job keeping us updated," her parents said. They were particularly thankful for AVID teacher Julie Orrison-Myrehn for being such a caring teacher and helping her throughout her senior year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.