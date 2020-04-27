Jonathan Aguirre, a senior at Fontana High School, has been "awesome since kindergarten" and never missed a day of school, his family said.
He is almost a 4.0 GPA student who has played basketball since middle school and high school.
"They nicknamed him Smalls because of his height," his family said. "I couldn't be any prouder of him; he has great morals and wants to be a firefighter."
Also, Aguirre has been accepted to several universities and colleges with scholarships.
