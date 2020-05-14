Honoring our high school seniors: Jorden Lopez May 14, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jorden Lopez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jorden Lopez is a senior at Summit High School.Lopez is headed to San Francisco State University in the fall and is planning to earn a degree in mechanical engineering. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll What has been the most difficult adjustment during the coronavirus pandemic for you? You voted: Being stuck at home Not seeing friends and family Having to wear masks Not working -- finances No church Shopping difficulties Other Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBasketball coach at Fontana school is arrested on sex chargesYoung woman is shot to death; another person is hospitalized in critical conditionColton officers recover large amount of cash, narcotics, and a weaponSan Bernardino County says face coverings are now optional, but still encouragedMan is shot to death in San Bernardino on May 13Three persons from one local family die due to coronavirus; another person is still hospitalizedWater of Life Church in Fontana wants to hold in-person services starting May 30-31Two persons are killed in traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 10Young Fontana man dies in traffic collision on May 10Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers receive 'A' grades from Leapfrog Group Images Videos CommentedS.B. County officials are investigating complaints regarding non-essential businesses which are staying open (8)Motorcyclist is killed in traffic collision in eastern Fontana on April 21; man is identified (1)Honoring our high school seniors: Monica Malone (1) Today's e-Edition Fontana Herald News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Herald News Twitter Follow us on Facebook fontanaheraldnews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.