Juleny Ortiz-Contreras is senior at Jurupa Hills High School. She is the student board member of the FUSD Board of Education.
Ortiz-Contreras is involved in many clubs in school and out of school, and she was on the basketball team.
"She is very dedicated to her studies and very determined," her parents said. "Her current goal is to study at UC Irvine to earn a degree in Biomedical Engineering, and she has her mind set on helping people and creating prosthetics for those in need. As her parents, we are very proud of all her accomplishments. We love you, Juleny, and we know you can do it."
