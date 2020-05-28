Julyssa Palacios, a senior at Kaiser High School, has enjoyed much success in academics and in extra curricular activities.
She has an unweighted GPA of 3.8 and a weighted GPA of 4.5.
In 2019, she was selected to be a part of the Fontana Unified School District's student representative body, where she was given the opportunity to represent the students from Kaiser.
In her junior though senior year, she joined Kaiser's associated student body, where she held the position of club commissioner.
She was part of the AVID program for four years and was a member of NHS and junior representative of CSF.
In addition, Palacios participated in the Miss Fontana Scholarship Pageant, where she was crowned Teen Miss Fontana 2017-2018.
In the summer of 2019, she worked as an intern for Assemblymember Blanca Rubio as a part of the California Latino Capitol Association.
She plans to attend UC Berkeley and major in political science.
