Kaitlynn Scott is a senior at Summit High School. She was a junior honor attendant.
She has been a member of the marching band and advanced orchestra for all four years. She was clarinet section leader in band and played with the orchestra last year in New York at Carnegie Hall.
She has been involved in the Drama Department all four years, performing in "High School Musical," "The Little Mermaid," and "Beauty and the Beast," and she was preparing for "The Wizard of Oz."
Scott will be attending college in the fall to pursue a career as a pediatrician.
