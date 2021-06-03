Kassandra Salazar is a graduating senior at Fontana A.B. Miller High School.
Online Poll
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Person walking along Fontana street is shot and wounded on May 27
- Divorce attorney discusses alternative to traditional marriage
- Suspect in stolen vehicle is arrested after being involved in pursuit which began in Fontana
- Residents who are vaccinated could become millionaires
- Armed suspect who led police on a pursuit is arrested in Colton
- UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted elderly disabled woman in Fontana has been arrested, police chief says
- Woman is arrested on charges of kidnapping and criminal threats following deputy-involved shooting in Rancho Cucamonga
- Woman is charged with assault with a deadly weapon in Rancho Cucamonga
- Police investigate death of man in San Bernardino
- Fontana officers seize 18 kilos of narcotics during recent investigation
Images
Videos
Commented
- Teenager is arrested for allegedly killing Rialto man in San Bernardino (2)
- UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted elderly disabled woman in Fontana has been arrested, police chief says (2)
- Felon who was arrested in April for allegedly possessing a firearm is arrested again, this time for allegedly possessing a police-issued Taser (1)
- Person walking along Fontana street is shot and wounded on May 27 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.