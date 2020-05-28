Leslie Madrigal, a senior at Summit High School, has accomplished many achievements over the past several years.
Madrigal participated in the History Day competition for about eight years. In five of those years she advanced to the state finals, and in two of those years she reached the national finals with her partner Brian Garay, another student at Summit.
Madrigal also was in the Marching Regiment at Summit, where she was the section leader of the alto saxophones for two consecutive years and earned them the medal of "Section of the Year" during her junior year, which is one of the highest forms of recognition within the program.
"On top of that, I have worked hard for my State Seal Of Biliteracy, which I will be awarded this year," she said. "I passed the required AP exam for it with a 4 solely on independent study, without having taken the class, because it would have conflicted with the schedule which I was careful to choose in order to gain extra credits for my desired college."
She will be attending Cal State San Bernardino, where she will be working toward a Bachelor's Degree in history and potentially working toward a Master's Degree in museum studies.
