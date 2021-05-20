Lyza Garay, a graduating senior at Jurupa Hills High School, has enjoyed much success in academics and in extra curricular activities.
She earned two gold medals and compiled a 4.0 GPA at the school, and she received the Seal of Biliteracy for the Spanish language from the state of California.
As a TV production student, she was an honorable mention winner in the Directing Change Film Contest and won an award for best screenplay and high school film for SBVC.
