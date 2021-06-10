Marian Reyes is graduating with numerous high honors from Fontana A.B. Miller High School, according to the California Scholarship Federation.
She received scholarships from CSF, ASB, Key Club, and the Fontana Kiwanis Club and also received the California State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish. She was also the only Miller student to receive a $1,500 grant scholarship from the Dailey Foundation for being an AVID student.
She has also volunteered at Fontana Adult School since her freshman year in ESL, English and Math classes.
She will attend UC Irvine in the fall.
