Honoring our high school seniors: Mia Esparza May 21, 2020 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mia Esparza is pictured at left. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mia Esparza is a senior at Fontana High School.She is headed to Cal State San Bernardino in the fall. She then plans to pursue a career in nursing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll What has been the most difficult adjustment during the coronavirus pandemic for you? You voted: Being stuck at home Not seeing friends and family Having to wear masks Not working -- finances No church Shopping difficulties Other Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSizzler Restaurant in Fontana has permanently closedShooting incident takes place at supermarket in San Bernardino on May 17Man is shot to death in San Bernardino on May 17; female victim is shot and hospitalizedMan and woman arrested during human trafficking operation in San BernardinoKaiser Permanente workers in Fontana see spectacular flyover by Air Force ThunderbirdsPedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Fontana on May 16Deputy finds 42 ecstasy pills and large amount of cash during traffic stop in FontanaPerson is injured in vehicle collision in Fontana on May 19Fire Department extinguishes car fire in Fontana on May 16UPDATE: Person at Laurel Convalescent Hospital in Fontana dies from coronavirus Images Videos CommentedS.B. County officials are investigating complaints regarding non-essential businesses which are staying open (8)Kaiser Permanente workers in Fontana see spectacular flyover by Air Force Thunderbirds (3)Newsom announces plan to address huge state budget deficit (2)Members of Kaiser's team will be playing baseball in college (1)Motorcyclist is killed in traffic collision in eastern Fontana on April 21; man is identified (1)Honoring our high school seniors: Monica Malone (1)Man and woman arrested during human trafficking operation in San Bernardino (1)Southern California faces 'severe and long-lasting' economic impacts from pandemic, study says (1)Person is injured in vehicle collision in Fontana on May 19 (1)Honoring our high school seniors: Jessica Cedillo (1) Today's e-Edition Fontana Herald News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Herald News Twitter Follow us on Facebook fontanaheraldnews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.