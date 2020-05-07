Monica Malone is a senior at Etiwanda High School.
She was extremely involved in activities at her high school, including track and field, the Chamber Singers, Choir, and Black Student Union.
She will be attending Cal State University San Bernardino to pursue her degree in music.
