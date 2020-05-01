Niko August is a senior at Alta Loma High School.
"Julius (Niko), there are not enough words to explain how beyond proud we are of you!" said his family members. "You are one of the strongest, bravest and hard working young man we know. Regardless of the obstacles that were in your way, you overcame them fearlessly. You never gave up, even when things got hard for you. Your hard work paid off when you pushed through everything and graduated. Continue to be determined, brave and to work hard, and you will continue to succeed in life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.