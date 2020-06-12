Richard Guzman Jr. is a senior at Etiwanda High School.
"He is a very respectful and talented young man. He has always managed to meet and exceed his goals thus far," his family members said.
In his second year in band at Wayne Ruble Middle School, he was one of only two students selected from the Fontana Unified School District to participate in the San Bernardino County Honor Band performance at the University of Redlands.
Guzman competed in both national and international Brazilian Jiu Jitsu grappling tournaments, which helped him develop a healthy competitive, self-discipline, hard working and other qualities that led him to compete in four years of varsity wrestling for Etiwanda High School. He placed third in the Baseline League championships in his freshman year of wrestling and first place in his senior year, advancing to the Masters competition.
Most importantly, he has actively participated in community events with his church’s youth group and serves on the worship team.
In 2018, he entered and received an award of excellence in recognition for songwriting at the SoCal Network Fine Arts Festival.
"Through these and other achievements, Richard has remained humble, kind, respectful and always God fearing. We share in his excitement and support his pursuit of a Bachelor of Arts in Music with emphasis in Worship Ministry from Vanguard University, where he will commence this fall," his family said.
