Rodrigo Barraza Madero is a senior at Summit High School.
"He is a special education senior but has received regular education classes such as the Automotive Maintenance class," his family members said.
He received the silver honor roll medal, participated in the workability program, and is planning on attending Chaffey College.
"His family is very proud of his accomplishments. Congratulations Rodrigo!" his family members said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.