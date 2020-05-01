Skyler Jay Montes will be one of Summit High School's graduates in the Class of 2020 this May. He has attended FUSD schools from K-12.
After graduation, he will be attending California State University Maritime Academy for his bachelor in International Business and Logistics.
"The Montes Familia couldn’t be more proud of our 2020 graduate and his peers," his family said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.