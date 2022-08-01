Community Hospital of San Bernardino recently distributed more than 10,000 diapers to low-income families who reside in San Bernardino County.
Nearly 90 families attended the monthly diaper distribution on July 26, which was held in collaboration with Community Health Partnership of San Bernardino County.
The families also received dental kits and other health education giveaways.
The next diaper distribution will be held on Aug. 23, and registration is required at: https://bit.ly/3OiOCfo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.