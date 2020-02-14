Local hospitals have a very happy way of celebrating American Heart Month.
Dignity Health Southern California is continuing its partnership with the American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts program to help build awareness for heart disease, the number one killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country.
Thanks to many volunteers, more than 1,000 newborn babies born at Dignity Health hospitals throughout the month of February are receiving a knitted or crocheted hat.
Among the recipients are twin sisters Selena and Serenity, who were born on Feb. 5 at Community Hospital of San Bernardino.
The healthy pair went home over the past weekend and mom and dad say they feel blessed and overwhelmed with joy.
Katie Valenzuela, the twins' mother, shared that twins run on both sides of the family. The girls were born at 36 weeks; one of them weighed 5 pounds 4 ounces and the other weighed 5 pounds and 5 ounces.
