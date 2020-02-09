Dispatch Supervisor Wendy Hostetter has been named a Fontana Police Department Employee of the Month for November of 2019.
Hostetter was recognized for her work on a large project, the Tritech/Central Square CAD/RMS system upgrade, which went live Nov. 19.
"Her dedication to this project has been amazing," said Fontana Police Chief Billy Green. "She has spent a great deal of time and effort on the configuration of the new CAD system, including WebQuery, Mapping, and completely reworking the Reformatters."
Hostetter took the initiative to volunteer to take on the updating of the Reformatters, Green said.
"Her working knowledge of the CAD system was invaluable to the process. The IT Department was extremely grateful and relieved that Wendy headed up this task as they did not have the time nor the expertise to perform the work," Green said. "Wendy worked endless hours over the last year with the Central Square programmers to correctly map the data, comparing and testing data to ensure it would work properly on the go-live date.
"Wendy is a team player and will do whatever it takes to keep the Dispatch Center up and running to ensure the safety of our officers and the public. This project demonstrates Wendy’s loyalty to the department and community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.