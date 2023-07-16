Local senior citizens are rejoicing: The hot lunch program at the George White Senior Center is coming back.
The hot lunch program, which had been discontinued for the past three years because of the COVID-19 outbreak, will resume on Monday, July 17 at 8565 Nuevo Avenue in downtown Fontana.
The program will be offered for seniors Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The requested donation is $3, but no persons will be denied meals.
The center has a new chef, Desmond Davis.
For many years, the George White Senior Center had been a popular place for seniors to gather on weekdays for lunch.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the center provided a once-a-week frozen meal distribution.
Tom Donahue, who coordinates the Senior Nutrition Program at the Family Service Association, is glad that seniors will now be able to meet in person once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.