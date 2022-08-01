Representative Norma J. Torres (D-35th District) recently announced victories for the Inland Empire, including Fontana, that she secured in the Fiscal Year 2023 government funding minibus package that passed out of the House of Representatives.
The minibus package contains six spending bills providing funding for several federal agencies. Torres is a member of the Appropriations Committee, which developed the package.
Torres said the package will “transform the lives of the American people,” bringing a total of more than $16 million for community projects.
“These investments will address housing affordability, strengthen our water infrastructure, improve our walking trails for our students and families, and revitalize our neighborhoods,” said Torres. “The minibus package I helped pass out of the House also provides aid to 911 operators and addresses sexual misconduct in the federal judiciary to support survivors.”
The funding includes $4 million for Courtplace Housing Development in Fontana as well as $1.5 million for Safe Routes to School in the unincorporated county area of Fontana.
Other projects include:
• $4 million for La Casita Community Center in Pomona.
• $2.28 million for the Prado Regional Park Food Court Rehabilitation.
• $750,000 for the Downtown Upland Main Street Economic Recovery and Revitalization Project.
• $750,000 for the Pacific Electric Trail Improvement Project.
• $1.6 million for the Three Valleys Municipal Water District, Pomona Groundwater Treatment R34 Project.
• $2 million for Chino’s Treatment Plant for City-Owned Groundwater Wells 4 and 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.