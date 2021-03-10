The House of Representatives approved President Joe Biden's massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Wednesday, March 10, assuring that the vast majority of taxpayers will soon receive $1,400 stimulus checks and that the City of Fontana and Fontana Unified School District will get tens of millions of dollars to help fight the pandemic.
Biden indicated that he will sign the legislation into law on March 12.
Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-35th District) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District), both of whom represent parts of Fontana, voted in favor of the House bill, which passed by a margin of 220-211 with no Republican support.
The House first passed the bill on Feb. 27, and then on March 6, the U.S. Senate approved a slightly revised version, sending it back to the House.
“COVID relief for the Inland Empire and countless communities across the country is now just one signature away,” Torres said in a news release. “While I preferred the House version of the American Rescue Plan over the Senate’s, the fact remains that this bill delivers vital relief to the people and places that need it most. The expanded Child Tax Credit alone will cut child poverty in half. Other key investments it makes will help us continue the downward trend of COVID cases across southern California, and allow us to re-open our schools in a way that is safe for teachers, students, and parents at home. In the months to come, I will remain focused on getting these funds out to our community, and working in Washington to pass more relief until this pandemic is behind us.”
Torres and Aguilar both said the legislation provides significant funding for state and local governments.
The City of Fontana will get about $52.3 million and San Bernardino County will receive about $422.8 million. The State of California will be given more than $26 billion.
“The American Rescue Plan gives regions like San Bernardino County the tools we need to beat this virus and come out of the other side stronger than ever," Aguilar said in a news release. "This bill will make sure our schools have the funding they need to safely reopen, families will have the financial relief they need to make ends meet, small businesses will have resources to keep their doors open and our communities will have access to life-saving vaccines to finally crush the virus. President Biden didn’t just promise to help us rebuild, he promised that we’d build back better. The legislation we passed today allows us to do just that.”
Among the provisions in the bill:
• $1,400 direct impact payments for workers and dependents, bringing the total federal support provided since December up to $2,000 per person. The compromise version lowers the phase-out range for qualification to receive these direct payments. However, anyone who received the full $600 down payment in December will receive the full $1,400 payment now.
• Expands the Child Tax Credit (CTC) from $2,000 to $3,000 per child ($3,600 for a child under age 6). The bill also makes the CTC fully refundable, which will allow an additional 27 million American children to benefit from it. Advance payments on the credit would begin as soon as July.
• $71 billion for vaccine programs, testing, contact tracing, and hiring 100,000 full time public health workers to support the COVID-19 response.
• $40 billion for emergency rental assistance, homeowner support and homelessness programs.
• $350 billion to keep first responders, frontline health workers, and other providers of vital services safely on the job.
• Nearly $130 billion to help schools meet CDC recommendations to safely allow students and teachers to return to the classroom.
