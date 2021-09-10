One of the most frequently asked questions that San Bernardino County health officials hear on their COVID-19 hotline is, “How long do COVID-19 test results take to come in?”
• County-run testing sites — Using both Fulgent lab and Healthvana for e-results, results will take between 24-72 hours. If persons are experiencing issues with results, they can call the county’s COVID-19 Call Center at (909) 387-3911.
• State-supported OptumServe testing sites — Results will vary between 1-5 days depending on the demand level (if testing is popular, results may take up to five days), with the average being between 48-72 hours. If persons are experiencing issues with results, they can call OptumServe at (888) 634-1123.
• Hospital, pharmacy, medical office, or clinic — The time to receive results will vary and it is recommended that persons ask the location at the time of testing. Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests take 10-15 minutes to view results and may be offered as an over-the-counter or as a take-home test. Persons can contact their local pharmacy to learn which testing options may be available.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, visit sbcovid19.com/testing.
