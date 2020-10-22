Acquanetta Warren isn't on the ballot this November, but her presence will definitely be felt in the election.
Warren, the mayor of Fontana, presently has three of her ideological allies on the five-member City Council. Two of the seats are being contested in the Nov. 3 election, which will determine whether she will have as few as three (including herself) or as many as all five in her corner.
The current council is comprised of Warren, John Roberts, Phillip Cothran, Jesse Armendarez, and Jesus "Jesse" Sandoval.
----- SANDOVAL, who is seeking his third four-year term, is the lone member who has not been aligned politically with Warren. He is up for reelection as the city's representative in District 2, which includes much of the central and north-central areas of Fontana.
Sandoval is being opposed by four challengers -- Sophia Holguin, Jesse Cerda, Jenique Sanders, and Priscilla Linares.
Holguin, a real estate broker who is running for public office in the city for the first time, has been endorsed by Warren. Holguin has also received endorsements from the Fontana Police Officers Association and Fontana Chamber of Commerce, among other groups and individuals.
"Fontana is Open for Business," Holguin said as part of a response to a questionnaire sent to candidates by the Herald News, adopting the slogan which has been promoted repeatedly by Warren.
In supporting Holguin's candidacy, Warren said on Facebook: "Only Sophia Holguin has the experience needed to lead Fontana's recovery by creating jobs in our community."
The type of job creation is the key issue that has divided Warren from Sandoval for many years.
Warren has consistently supported the construction of warehouses, saying they create much-needed jobs for local residents. For a variety of reasons, Sandoval has opposed many of those projects, but they were approved anyway because other members of the council have sided with Warren.
"Warehouse jobs are not the kind of jobs that will allow our kids and grandkids to prosper and invest in our city," Sandoval told the Herald News. "I will work toward bringing in industry jobs that can provide decent salaries so people can live, work and enjoy the City of Fontana. Our current focus is limited to building warehouses and providing only low paying jobs to residents."
Sandoval is endorsed by U.S. Congresswoman Norma Torres, State Sen. Connie Leyva, and Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez-Reyes, among others. Sandoval's wife, Mary, is a member of the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education.
----- MEANWHILE, ARMENDAREZ is leaving the council and running for the 5th District seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors in November. He is being opposed by Joe Baca Jr.
Six candidates are attempting to take the place of Armendarez in Fontana's District 3, which includes the northern and northeastern areas of the city. Those candidates are Peter Garcia, Dawn Dooley, Amy Malone, LaShunda Martin, Linda D. Richardson, and Erick Lopez.
Garcia, who is now a member of the Fontana School Board (and previously was a member of the Fontana Planning Commission), has been endorsed by Warren along with several other individuals and groups representing law enforcement and business interests. Garcia is the executive manager/scientist for California Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Toxic Substances Control.
Dooley is the president of United Steelworkers Local 8599, representing the classified employees of FUSD. She is endorsed by Assemblymember Reyes, Jesse Sandoval, and Mary Sandoval, as well as the Fontana Teachers Association and other unions.
----- IN ADDITION, two seats on the Fontana School Board are being contested on Nov. 3.
Incumbent Jason O'Brien is one of the six candidates, and the others are Joe Armendarez (the brother of Jesse), Shelley C-Bradford, Jennifer Quezada, Oliver B. Christian, and Oscar Ernesto Solis, all of whom are running for the first time.
Warren is endorsing Joe Armendarez (a track supervisor for BNSF Railway) and Shelley C-Bradford (a teacher in the San Bernardino City Unified School District).
The Fontana Teachers Association is endorsing O'Brien and Quezada. O'Brien, seeking his second term on the board, is a detective sergeant, and Quezada is the supervisor of teacher education at the University of California, Riverside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.