How strongly should San Bernardino County's order to wear face coverings in public be enforced?
It's a question that has caused much debate (and the spreading of rumors) ever since the order was announced on April 7.
In a Facebook post on April 9, the Fontana Police Department said it is not issuing any citations for not wearing face coverings, contrary to rumors.
"However, we are encouraging the public to remain safe if you need to go to a public place," the P.D. said. "Please wear a mask or covering when out. We want to remain positive and stay ahead of this thing and keep our Fontana citizens out of harm's way."
In an effort to protect the public from the further spread of the coronavirus, the county formally ordered residents to wear a face covering when leaving home. The announcement was criticized by some residents who said it went too far in the name of public health.
The county has since announced some exceptions to the order. The county said on April 9:
• Children under 2 years old should not wear a face cover and the order will not be enforced on children;
• Children may wear a face cover as long as they can tolerate it;
• The order will not be enforced on people with disabilities or physical conditions that don't allow them to wear a face cover.
The county also clarified that motorists will not need to wear the coverings while driving.
On the P.D.'s Facebook page, many commenters agreed that citations should not be issued, but others said police need to take a stronger stand.
"Thank you for being reasonable," Kachina Lopez said.
However, Richard Lugo said that people are not taking the county's order seriously. "Please do cite those not wearing a mask," he said.
Mimi Campos asked a question: "If we have a business that is still open (restaurant for take out), are we allowed to refuse service to people without masks?"
Julionna Redondo replied, "I think all businesses should not let anyone in without a mask," and Jorge Madrid said: "You can at least put up a sign in front of your business warning customers for sure."
Campos responded by saying: "Yes, we plan to. It’s just so hard right now. We can’t afford to lose customers. But we can’t afford not to support what’s going on. I also don’t want to get sued later on down the road. I know a lot of people are on board with everything and I appreciate every single soul that’s supporting the human kind. It just takes one person to decide to sue a small business for violating their rights, and then who knows."
While violation of the county's order was said to be a crime punishable by up to a $1,000 fine or imprisonment up to 90 days, or both, the county said on April 8 that it does not expect law enforcement to broadly impose citations on violators.
"The expectation is that law enforcement will rely upon community members to use good judgment, common sense, and act in the best interests of their own health and the health of their loved ones and the community at large," the county said. "The imposition of penalties on members of the public who willfully and grossly disregard public health orders by putting others at risk of exposure to this infectious disease is meant as a tool for law enforcement to use as a deterrent."
Face coverings may include coverings that secure to the ears or back of the head and encompass the mouth and nose, the county said. Homemade cloth ear loop covers, bandannas and handkerchiefs, and neck gaiters may be used to reduce the spread of COVID-19, particularly among asymptomatic people. Surgical masks and N95 masks must be preserved for healthcare workers and emergency responders.
